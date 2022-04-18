Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 3,233 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

