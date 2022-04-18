Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,694 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

