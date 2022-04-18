Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. 17,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.