Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 519,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

