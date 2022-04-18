Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,666,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EMED stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 406,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Electromedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products includes WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

