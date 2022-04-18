Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $221.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.42. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $238.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

