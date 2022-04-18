EDC Blockchain Market Cap Reaches $409,737.37 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 97.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $409,737.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.34 or 0.99954514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00024585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

