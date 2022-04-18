Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,477. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
