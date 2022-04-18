Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 4,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $192,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

