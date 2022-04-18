Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to announce $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.08 million to $122.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $417.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $426.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $286.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

EGRX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $632.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

