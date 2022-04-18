Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $119.08

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.08 and last traded at $120.21, with a volume of 570443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after buying an additional 48,107 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.