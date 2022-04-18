e-Gulden Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00271821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,844 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,681 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

