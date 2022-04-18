DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.75

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 39208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

About DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

