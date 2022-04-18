Drive Shack (LON:DS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 430 ($5.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.60).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

