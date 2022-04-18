Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 455.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRETF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$22.15 during midday trading on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0661 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

