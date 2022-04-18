Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

