Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.80. Doma shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,521 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson cut their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Doma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

