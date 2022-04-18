DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,861.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,833,801 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

