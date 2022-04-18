Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $141,285.20

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $141,285.20 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.01 or 0.07401662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00271222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00837087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00089172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.02 or 0.00629183 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00369672 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,731,198 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

