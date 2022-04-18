Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFFN opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

