Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $62.56 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

