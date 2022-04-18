Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

