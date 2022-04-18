Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $24.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Delek US shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 1,550 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DK. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,869 shares of company stock worth $6,627,782. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $6,013,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

