DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $343.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $262,753.81 and $343.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00106229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,412,668 coins and its circulating supply is 23,165,641 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

