DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $584.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009050 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,668,281 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

