Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Reaches $203,723.48

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $203,723.48 and approximately $13,166.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.53 or 0.07436165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,803.65 or 0.99990119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041619 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,201,582 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

