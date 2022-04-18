Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.02 or 0.00269742 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $29,743.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

