CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $433,159.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.13 or 0.07490801 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.20 or 0.99952276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049748 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 761,463,318 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.