Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.41

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00110353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.