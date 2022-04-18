CryptEx Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $510,741.78 and $130.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.01 or 0.00014765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,695.03 or 0.99998515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

