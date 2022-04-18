Critical Comparison: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) vs. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thryv and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Travelzoo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Thryv presently has a consensus price target of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 39.54%. Travelzoo has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 211.45%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Thryv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.90 $101.58 million $2.81 10.48 Travelzoo $63.19 million 1.13 $910,000.00 $0.05 118.82

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. Thryv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelzoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32% Travelzoo 1.85% -111.27% 1.03%

Risk and Volatility

Thryv has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats Travelzoo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

