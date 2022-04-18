Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Credits has a market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $42,627.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

