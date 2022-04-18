Credits (CS) One Day Volume Hits $67,740.00

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Credits has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $67,740.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

