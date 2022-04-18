Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

CVLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

