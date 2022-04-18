Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.57.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.27 on Monday, hitting $582.12. 2,159,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $365.29 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.09 and a 200 day moving average of $524.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

