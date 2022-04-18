Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

NYSE CAAP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.82. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

About Corporación América Airports (Get Rating)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.