Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,930. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.28.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

