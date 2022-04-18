Contrasting Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 4.51% 13.54% 8.27% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Adynxx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.63 $48.45 million $0.85 80.99 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merit Medical Systems and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Adynxx.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Adynxx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Adynxx (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

