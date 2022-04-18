Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CTTAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

