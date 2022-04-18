Context Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Context Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

