Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $12.00 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 456,095 shares of company stock worth $4,747,966 and have sold 108,053 shares worth $1,201,753. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

