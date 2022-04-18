ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

COP stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.78. 206,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,572. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

