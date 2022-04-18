Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after purchasing an additional 341,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.97. 9,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,450. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

