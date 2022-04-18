Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

