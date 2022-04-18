Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $731.80. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,757. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $716.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

