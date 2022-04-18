Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.81. 4,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average is $185.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $162.47 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

