Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $5.58 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.81. 453,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,663,378. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

