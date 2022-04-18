Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $3.54 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of C traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,676,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

