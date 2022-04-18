Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $15.12 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.46. 533,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,977. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $251.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

