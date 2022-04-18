Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $10.73 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $130.47. 7,283,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,247. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

